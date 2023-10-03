Sunderland v Watford predictions, betting odds and tips: Burstow can break the deadlock

Where to watch Sunderland v Watford

Sky Sports Mix, 7.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

Mason Burstow first scorer

1pt 15-2 BoyleSports

Sunderland v Watford odds

Sunderland 19-20

Watford 3-1

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunderland v Watford predictions

Sunderland have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Championship and they will be eager to put on another show when taking on struggling Watford at the Stadium of Light.

Eight of the Sunderland players who started Friday's 3-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday were aged 24 or below and one of the top performers was 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham, who already looks one of the best players in the division.

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow caught the eye by winning a penalty and setting up the first of Jack Clarke's two goals and he may soon get his name up in lights.

The 20-year-old leads the line impressively and he looks overpriced to open his Sunderland scoring account with the first goal against the Hornets.

Watford are in need of a lift after winning just one of their last eight league games.

The Hornets have some good players but results have been below expectations and they might struggle to stem the Sunderland tide.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.