Sunderland v Southampton predictions and betting odds: Attacks to shine at the Stadium of Light

Where to watch Sunderland v Southampton

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

1pt Evs general

Sunderland v Southampton odds

Sunderland 9-5

Southampton 7-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunderland v Southampton predictions

Southampton are sure to get a frosty reception at the Stadium of Light after their deadline-day efforts to sign Sunderland duo Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts, but that’s unlikely to take away from the lunchtime entertainment.

The Saints have made a solid start following last season’s relegation from the Premier League, taking their tally to ten points from four games with last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to QPR.

Given the mass ins and outs, improvement can be expected as the season goes on from the Saints, who are also still adjusting to the possession-based approach of manager Russell Martin.

That goes some way to explaining their frantic start with both teams having scored in each of their opening four games, which includes a thrilling 4-4 draw with Norwich.

Sunderland supporters had a nervy deadline day with a number of influential performers linked with moves away, but they should still play their part in a lively affair.

Both teams have scored in each of the Black Cats’ last 11 Championship home games and this showdown with the Saints can follow suit.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.