Sunderland v Preston predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals on the cards at Stadium of Light

Where to watch Sunderland v Preston

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Monday

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 10-11 Paddy Power

Sunderland v Preston odds

Sunderland 6-10

Preston 19-4

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sunderland v Preston predictions

The first live Championship action of 2024 presents a dilemma for punters as it features two teams who have been difficult to trust.

Sunderland are on the edge of the playoff race but there is little assurance in taking a short price about the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light given they have won seven and lost five of their 12 home league games.

They couldn't raise their game for their first match under Michael Beale and slipped to a 3-0 defeat to Coventry despite having posted some decent home wins this season.

Preston, meanwhile, have dropped like a stone following a great start, but while they have suffered three defeats in their last four games, their sole victory in that run came against highflying Leeds.

So it is difficult to conclude who are the more solid proposition, although the excitement of a forthcoming FA Cup clash with arch rivals Newcastle should encourage strong home support.

Given the inconsistencies of both sides, it looks safer to bank on there being a few goals on Wearside. There have been at least three in six of Sunderland's last seven home fixtures and in four of Preston's last five away games, so that pattern could continue.

