Sunderland v Leeds predictions, betting odds and tips: Promotion-chasing Leeds can march on

Where to watch Sunderland v Leeds

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Leeds

1pt Evs general

Sunderland v Leeds odds

Sunderland 5-2

Leeds 11-10

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunderland v Leeds predictions

Leeds have been relentless in their pursuit of Championship pacesetters Leicester and Ipswich and they can keep up the pressure by defeating Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Daniel Farke's side have taken 19 points from their last seven games but are well aware of the need to keep their foot on the pedal in a hugely competitive promotion race.

The top two are on course to reach 100 points and Leeds will be eyeing up three figures if they can win their next three games leading up to the festive period.

While Farke's charges are keen to avoid an extended season, sixth-placed Sunderland would be delighted to keep their place in the playoffs.

The Black Cats responded to Tony Mowbray's surprise sacking with a 2-1 victory at home to West Brom, but they would have to play even better to match the division's form teams.

Leeds have already won at Ipswich (4-3) and Leicester (1-0) and should collect a sixth away win of the campaign.

Key stat

Leeds have won nine of their last 11 fixtures

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.