Sunderland v Birmingham predictions, betting odds and tips: Black Cats and Blues could serve up a goal feast

Where to watch Sunderland v Birmingham

Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Both teams to score

1pt 4-5 bet365

Sunderland v Birmingham odds

Sunderland 3-4

Birmingham 15-4

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunderland v Birmingham predictions

Sunderland drew 0-0 at Swansea last Saturday but the majority of their matches have been entertaining affairs and there could be a high-scoring outcome, featuring goals for both teams, when they take on Birmingham at the Stadium of Light.

Last weekend's trip to south Wales was a missed opportunity for Sunderland, who dominated for long spells and played against ten men after the 30th-minute dismissal of Swans' midfielder Charlie Patino.

The Black Cats struggled with their finishing against Swansea, but they have scored 13 goals in seven Championship home games and should find the net against Birmingham, who have gone seven games without keeping a clean sheet.

Birmingham are playing more expansive football under Wayne Rooney and had some positive moments during last Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Ipswich.

Rooney's Blues posed plenty of problems to the highflying Tractor Boys and they can find the net against Sunderland, who are weakened by one-match bans for central defenders Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.