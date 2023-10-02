Stoke v Southampton predictions, betting odds and tips: Slick Saints can punish the Potters

Where to watch Stoke v Southampton

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Southampton draw no bet

2pts 17-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Stoke v Southampton odds

Stoke 8-5

Southampton 13-8

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Stoke v Southampton predictions

Southampton avoided a pointless September with a superb 3-1 success at home to Leeds on Saturday and they can make the perfect start to October by defeating Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.

Pressure had been mounting on Saints manager Russell Martin after a four-game losing sequence but his players responded with a superb performance and result.

Saints played some high-quality football against Leeds but they also did the basics much better than had been the case in recent weeks.

There was a touch more pragmatism about their play and, while they lost the possession statistics for the first time this season with a figure of 47 per cent, they never looked in any danger of dropping points.

Martin is not about to rip up his possession-based philosophy but a better balance was struck at the weekend and it should serve Southampton well as the season unfolds.

Stoke were also weekend winners, coming from behind to triumph 2-1 at Bristol City, but their revival may be short-lived.

