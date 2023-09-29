Southampton v Leeds predictions, betting odds and tips: Saints' slide could continue

Where to watch Southampton v Leeds

Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Southampton v Leeds predictions

Leeds have recovered from a slow start to the Championship season by taking 11 points from their last five fixtures and their surge up the standings can continue with a victory over Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium.

The early weeks of the campaign were a testing time for Leeds manager Daniel Farke, who faced the challenge of working with a much-changed squad.

However. Farke's team quickly settled down after the transfer window closed and they fired a warning to second-tier rivals last Saturday with a dominant 3-0 victory at home to Watford.

While Leeds seem to be going the right way, Southampton are on the slide having lost their last four matches.

Saints manager Russell Martin has attempted to implement a possession-based style but his team have shipped 19 Championship goals and their defensive struggles could continue against Leeds, who look great value to post a fourth league win.

