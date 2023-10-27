Southampton v Birmingham predictions, betting odds and tips: Saints to increase pressure on Rooney
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Southampton v Birmingham in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch Southampton v Birmingham
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Southampton to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts 7-5 general
Southampton v Birmingham odds
Southampton 4-6
Birmingham 9-2
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Southampton v Birmingham team news
Southampton
Ryan Manning returns from suspension but Jack Stephens, Ross Stewart and Juan Larios are out. Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Che Adams are doubts.
Birmingham
Juninho Bacuna picked up his fifth caution of the season in midweek and is suspended. George Hall, Ethan Laird, Tyler Roberts, Keshi Anderson, Lee Buchanan and Alfie Chang are sidelined.
Southampton v Birmingham predictions
Wayne Rooney has endured a difficult start to life in the Birmingham dugout.
Rooney's men were booed off after a 2-0 defeat to Hull on Wednesday, and the former England star said afterwards that he may have to shelve his plans to get his team to play out from the back more after they were caught out multiple times against the Tigers.
The Blues certainly can’t afford to repeat those mistakes against Southampton, who rank second in the Championship for pressing intensity.
After a brief wobble, Russel Martin’s Saints have won three and drawn two of their last five games to move back into the playoff places.
Southampton's players appear more comfortable adopting the Scot's particular style of play and they have been much more solid at the back in recent weeks.
Nonetheless, no team has conceded more goals in the second tier than the Saints' 24 and Martin will be keen to see more progress in that area.
Despite some defensive issues, Southampton's attacking prowess is not in question.
The Saints have been involved in a number of high-scoring affairs this season with their lively frontline more than making up for their leaky defence at times.
That potency in front of goal could prove decisive against Birmingham, who are still adapting to Rooney's method.
The pressure is already on Rooney after replacing the popular John Eustace at the Blues' helm and Southampton could turn up the heat further at St Mary's.
Key stat
Eleven of Southampton's 14 games this season have gone over 2.5 goals
Probable teams
Southampton (4-3-3): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Holgate, Manning; Downes, Smallbone, S.Armstrong; A.Armstrong, Mara, Sulemana
Subs: Alcaraz, Aribo, Fraser, Charles, McCarthy, Bree, Edozie, Harwood-Bellis, Adams
Birmingham (4-2-3-1): Ruddy; Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo; Gardner, Bielik; Burke, James, Dembele; Stansfield
Subs: Donovan, Etheridge, Roberts, Hogan, Sunjic, Aiwu, Miyoshi, Jutkiewicz, Khela
