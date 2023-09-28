Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland predictions, betting odds and tips: Wearsiders can return to winning ways

Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland odds

Sheffield Wednesday 21-10

Sunderland 11-8

Draw 12-5

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland team news

Sheffield Wednesday

Mallik Wilks has not featured this season and Momo Diaby is a long-term absentee.

Sunderland

Jewison Bennette could return but Pierre Ekwah and Bradley Dack are likely to miss out. Aji Alese, Jay Matete, Timothee Pembele, Corry Evans, Eliezer Mayenda and Dennis Cirkin are sidelined.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland predictions

Sunderland had been charging up the Championship until a surprise 1-0 loss at home to Cardiff last Sunday but they are reasonably with placed with 13 points from eight games and look a decent bet to beat struggling Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The trip to South Yorkshire is likely to bring back happy memories for Sunderland fans.

Two seasons ago Sunderland and Wednesday squared off in the League One playoff semi-finals and the Wearsiders claimed a 2-1 aggregate victory after Patrick Roberts' injury-time goal had earned them a 1-1 draw in Sheffield.

Sunderland went on to defeat Wycombe at Wembley and they reached the Championship playoffs last term, losing out to Luton in the semi-finals.

The Black Cats have shown how to adapt to second-tier football without spending large amounts of money and their example is one which Wednesday would love to follow.

The Owls were victorious in last season's League One playoffs but chairman Dejphon Chansiri opted for a summer shake-up in the dugout with Xisco Munoz replacing Darren Moore and his move appears to have backfired.

Wednesday are propping up the Championship table and calls for a further managerial change grew louder after last Saturday's dismal 3-0 loss away to Swansea.

Munoz had second-tier success with Watford in 2020-21, leading the Hornets to the Premier League, but his Wednesday team are showing no obvious signs of progress.

The Owls are the Championship's lowest scorers with just five goals and they look ideal opponents for Sunderland, who should make a swift return to winning ways.

Key stat

Sheffield Wednesday have lost six of eight Championship matches this season

Probable teams

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-3): Vasquez; Bernard, B Diaby, Famewo; Valentin, Hendrick, Bannan, Delgado; Buckley, Gregory, Musaba.

Subs: Dawson, Fletcher, Byers, Patterson, Windass, Smith, Bakinson, Iorfa, Palmer.

Sunderland (4-1-4-1): Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Huggins; Neil; Ba, Bellingham, Pritchard, Clarke; Burstow.

Subs: Aouchiche, Roberts, Rusyn, Semedo, Taylor, Seelt, Triantis, Bishop, Rigg.

