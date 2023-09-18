Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough predictions, betting odds and tips: Boro may edge ugly contest

Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

Best bet

Middlesbrough

1pt 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough odds

Cardiff 12-5

Middlesbrough 6-5

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough predictions

It’s grim at the bottom of the Championship with Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday both winless six games into the season and their fans increasingly unhappy.

The two sides have one point and four goals each but their meeting at Hillsborough offers one team a golden opportunity to kickstart their campaign, and Boro look more likely to take advantage.

Michael Carrick’s commitment to an open and expansive style of play has left the Teessiders too open at times, but they are at least creating chances and only three teams haved registered more shots in the Championship.

They don't appear to have much to worry about from a blunt Wednesday side who have scored once in four league games and average the fewest shots per home game in the division.

Owls boss Xisco Munoz’s plight isn’t helped by injuries, skipper Barry Banan is a doubt, and there’s little to like about their chances.

The Sky cameras are unlikely to be treated to a pretty game but could witness a vital win for a Boro side who had promotion aspirations at the start of the season.

Key stat

Middlesbrough have won on four of their last five visits to Sheffield Wednesday

