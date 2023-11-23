Rotherham v Leeds Championship predictions, betting odds & tips: Farke's flock should flourish against injury-hit Millers

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Rotherham v Leeds match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Rotherham v Leeds

You can watch Rotherham v Leeds in the Championship on November 24th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football at 8pm on Friday.

Match prediction & best bet

Leeds to win and over 2.5 goals

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Rotherham v Leeds odds

Rotherham 7-1

Leeds 2-5

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Rotherham v Leeds team news

Rotherham

Sam Clucas, Daniel Ayala and Cafu sustained hamstring injuries in the 5-0 loss away to Watford before the international break and Shane Ferguson, Tyler Blackett and Cameron Humphreys are still unavailable. Grant Hall is a doubt.

Leeds

Stuart Dallas, Djed Spence and Jamie Shackleton are doubts while Joe Gelhardt, Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk are sidelined.

Rotherham v Leeds predictions

Promotion-chasing Leeds have won six of their last seven Championship games and they can pick up where they left off by beating struggling Rotherham at the New York Stadium.

Daniel Farke's side were late to the party in terms of summer recruitment and lost early ground by winning just one of their opening five league matches.

However, the Whites' 18-point haul since the start of October is the highest in the division and there is every reason to expect another maximum when they visit the second-bottom Millers.

The international break afforded Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart an opportunity to take stock and he opted for a change of manager by terminating Matt Taylor's employment.

Stewart's search for Taylor's replacement is ongoing, although there will be pressure to make a fairly swift decision with Rotherham positioned five points inside the relegation zone.

Wayne Carlisle has stepped up as Interim manager and faces a daunting first assignment with a threadbare squad.

Sam Clucas, Daniel Ayala and Cafu were injured in the 5-0 loss away to Watford two weeks ago, and have joined Shane Ferguson, Tyler Blackett and Cameron Humphreys in a crowded treatment room.

The bulk of Rotherham's absentees are defenders and it has had an impact because the Millers' defensive record of 32 goals conceded is the joint-worst in the division.

They have done okay in attack, scoring in each of their eight home league games, but their shaky backline is a massive hindrance against such strong opponents.

Leeds have scored two or more goals in four of their last six Championship fixtures and another attacking masterclass can pave the way for a fourth successive league win.

Key stat

Leeds have won six of their last seven Championship matches

Probable teams

Rotherham (5-3-2): Johansson; Lembikisa, Peltier, Morrison, Bramall, Revan; Rathbone, Tiehi, Lindsay; Hugill, Nombe.

Subs: Phillips, Eaves, Kelly, Onyedinma, Odoffin, Appiah, Hall.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Cooper, Firpo; Ampadu, Kamara; James, Piroe, Summerville, Rutter.

Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Cresswell, Bamford, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto.

