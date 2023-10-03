Rotherham v Bristol City predictions, betting odds and tips: Robins to add to home side's misery

Where to watch Rotherham v Bristol City

Sky Sports Main Event and Football, Wednesday 8pm

Best bet

Bristol City

1pt 21-20 general

Rotherham v Bristol City odds

Rotherham 11-4

Bristol City 21-20

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Rotherham v Bristol City predictions

Rotherham already face an uphill battle to stay up in the Championship and their task may get even harder after their clash with Bristol City on Wednesday evening.

The Millers have lost six of their nine league games and finished the weekend with the second-worst defensive record in the division, having conceded 19 times.

To add to that, only Millwall and bottom side Sheffield Wednesday have scored fewer goals than Matt Taylor’s men, who have netted eight.

Their opponents Bristol City have been a solid top-half Championship outfit this season, with three wins, three draws and three defeats from their nine matches.

The Robins will be out to get revenge after a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Stoke last time out, in which they squandered an early two-goal lead.

However against a Rotherham team who have lost three of their last four games, Nigel Pearson’s men may not have to hit top gear to secure three points on the road.

The visitors did the double over the Millers last season and given the way the home side have started the new campaign, another win for Bristol City looks the likeliest outcome.

