Preston v QPR predictions, betting odds and tips: Resurgent Hoops can avoid defeat

Preston v QPR team news

Preston

Brad Potts is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards but Robbie Brady has served a one-match ban. Greg Cunningham and Ali McCann are doubts while Emil Riis misses out.

QPR

Defender Morgan Fox has not featured since September.

Preston v QPR predictions

QPR have been stuck in the Championship relegation zone since the end of September but they showed signs of life in Tuesday's 4-2 victory at home to Stoke and can follow up with at least a point against promotion-chasing Preston at Deepdale.

There is plenty of tough work ahead for QPR, who are six points inside the relegation zone, but they have looked far more positive under Spanish head coach Martin Cifuentes, who has been in the job for little more than a month.

Cifuentes's first four games in charge yielded five points and the victory over Stoke felt like a significant moment as fans celebrated a first home success since March.

QPR are playing a more attacking brand of football and have either equalled or had more shots than the opposition in each of their four games since the managerial change.

They travel to Lancashire with rising confidence and should offer a stern challenge to Preston, who seem to have lost their way after a superb start to the campaign.

Preston topped the table for three weeks during September but they have struggled to maintain that standard.

Ryan Lowe's side have lost six of their last ten fixtures and were swept aside in Tuesday's 4-0 loss away to Middlesbrough, where they conceded the first three goals inside the opening 37 minutes.

The Lilywhites get an immediate opportunity to bounce back, but their confidence is likely to have been badly bruised by the Riverside rout and they may struggle to deliver an immediate response.

Key stat

Preston have won just two of their last 11 matches.

Probable teams

Preston (3-4-2-1): Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Ramsay, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady; Keane, Frokjaer-Jensen; Osmajic.

Subs: Cornell, Best, Bauer, Browne, Evans, Stewart, Woodburn, Holmes, Whatmough.

QPR (4-3-3): Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Dunne, Paal; Colback, Field, Dixon-Bonner; Smyth, Dykes, Chair.

Subs: Archer, Clarke-Salter, Willock, Richards, Cannon, Larkeche, Kelman, Duke-McKenna, Drewe.

