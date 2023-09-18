Preston v Birmingham predictions, betting odds and tips: North End could be nullified by resolute Blues

Where to watch Preston v Birmingham

Birmingham suffered their first Championship defeat of the season when conceding two stoppage-time goals in a 2-0 loss at Watford on Saturday but the Blues can rediscover their resilient side by holding leaders Preston to a draw at Deepdale.

The chance to retain top spot will be a massive incentive for Preston, who moved on to 16 points from six games at the weekend with a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to Plymouth.

However, North End manager Ryan Lowe is short of attacking options with top scorer Will Keane plus fellow strikers Emil Riis and Ched Evans among the injured contingent.

Lowe's team have won a lot of tight games but getting the better of Birmingham will be a tough ask.

John Eustace's battle-hardened Blues have conceded an average of 10.7 shots per game - the third lowest in the division - and they can earn themselves a point.

Key stat

Two of the last four matches between the teams have seen the points shared

