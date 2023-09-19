Norwich v Leicester predictions, betting odds and tips: Foxes can flourish at Carrow Road

Where to watch Norwich v Leicester

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Leicester draw no bet

Norwich v Leicester odds

Norwich 7-4

Leicester 6-4

Draw 13-5

Norwich v Leicester predictions

Leicester passed a major test with flying colours on Friday by winning 4-1 at Southampton and they can flourish against another promotion rival when facing Norwich at Carrow Road.

The Foxes were unspectacular before the international break but they were superb against the Saints and could have won by an even wider margin.

A sterner challenge is in store against Norwich, who are handily placed with 13 points from their opening six games.

After a first pre-season under David Wagner, the Canaries are striking a better balance between defence and attack and are on course to improve on last season's 13th-place finish.

However, Josh Sargent's long-term injury has removed a key component of their attack and it will be interesting to see how they adapt.

Norwich earned a hard-fought 1-0 win a home to Stoke at the weekend but the Leicester game looks a fair bit tougher and a setback could be on the cards.

Key stat

Leicester have won all of their five away matches this season

