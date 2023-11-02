Leicester v Leeds predictions, betting odds and tips: Foxes could be frustrated

Where to watch Leicester v Leeds

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Friday

Leicester v Leeds team news

Leicester

Yunus Akgun has returned to full training after a minor injury but Wilfred Ndidi is sidelined. Callum Doyle, Dennis Praet and Tom Cannon are ruled out.

Leeds

Joe Rodon is a doubt and Djed Spence and Stuart Dallas remain unavailable.

Leicester v Leeds predictions

Leicester have been making light work of the Championship, accumulating 39 points from a possible 42, but their astonishing progress could be slowed by a draw against promotion rivals Leeds at the King Power Stadium.

Many of Leicester's rivals have given up hope of catching them but Leeds are likely to be more optimistic after moving on from a slow start to the campaign.

Daniel Farke's side have climbed to third place after four victories in five matches and their next challenge is to apply some pressure on the top two.

They were worthy 4-3 winners at Ipswich this season and head to Leicester with confidence after delivering a four-goal first-half blitz in last Saturday's 4-1 success at home to Huddersfield.

The gap between Leeds and the league leaders stands at 14 points although the difference in quality could be smaller because Leicester have been involved in a lot of competitive games despite their series of wins.

The Foxes have led at the hour mark in only six of their 14 Championship fixtures but they have frequently forged ahead in the closing stages when their impressive fitness levels and strong substitutes have come to the fore.

Good teams have a tendency to finish games well, but Leicester could be denied a late show against Leeds, who are just as capable of going right to the final whistle.

Leeds demonstrated their stamina at Norwich last month when a three second-half goals secured a 3-2 success, having been 2-0 down at the break.

They can show similar staying power at Leicester and it may be enough to earn a share of the points.

Key stat

Leicester and Leeds have drawn two of their last four league matches.

Probable teams

Leicester (4-3-3): Hermansen; Choudhury, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin; Casadei, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Vardy, Mavididi.

Subs: Stolarczyk, Akgun, Pereira, Iheanacho, Albrighton, McAteer, Daka, Souttar, Faes.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Shackleton, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Kamara, Ampadu; James, Piroe, Summerville; Ruiter.

Subs: Darlow, Gruev, Cooper, Ayling, Anthony, Grey, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford.

