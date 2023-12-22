Leeds v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Farke's fantastic forwards could trip up the Tractor Boys

Where to watch Leeds v Ipswich

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Leeds v Ipswich team news

Leeds

Jamie Shackleton, Stuart Dallas and Sam Byram remain sidelined but Junior Firpo has returned to full training.

Ipswich

Ipswich have reported no fresh injuries and appear to have a clean bill of health.

Leeds v Ipswich predictions

Leeds have a ten-point gap to bridge to the Championship's automatic promotion places but they can make some inroads by beating second-placed Ipswich at Elland Road.

A top-two finish remains the target for Leeds, who lost ground in recent weeks with a 1-0 loss at Sunderland and a 1-1 draw at home to Coventry.

It is the first time since August that Daniel Farke's men have gone two league games without a win but the fixture against Ipswich looks an ideal opportunity to kickstart the promotion push.

Leeds are the only Championship team with an unbeaten home record and they have shown a big-match temperament with their victories away to Ipswich and Leicester which were both well-deserved.

Ipswich have adapted superbly to the second tier and their total of 52 points is seven more than they had accrued by same stage of last season's League One promotion quest.

However, Ipswich's goals-conceded total of 28 is only the tenth-lowest in the division and their questionable defensive abilities could be exposed by a high-class Leeds attack.

Leeds's wide attackers are going through a purple patch with Crysencio Summerville scoring eight goals in his last 11 matches and Dan James notching six times in his last nine appearances.

Unselfish striker Georginio Rutter has contributed nine assists and Joel Piroe is on eight goals despite a recent three-game scoring drought.

As a collective front four, Summerville, James, Rutter and Piroe look unrivalled at this level and they can play a key part in inflicting Ipswich's third league loss of the season.

Key stat

Leeds have won seven of their last eight Championship home games

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence; Ampadu, Kamara; James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter.

Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Bamford, Anthony, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Gruev, Firpo.

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst.

Subs: Walton, Ladapo, Harness, Taylor, Williams, Jackson, Hutchinson, Scarlett, Tuanzebe.

