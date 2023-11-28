Ipswich v Millwall predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals should keep flowing at Portman Road
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Ipswich v Millwall in the Championship on Wednesday.
Where to watch Ipswich v Millwall
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 8-11 bet365, BoyleSports
Ipswich v Millwall odds
Ipswich 8-13
Millwall 9-2
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Ipswich v Millwall predictions
Portman Road has been the entertainment capital of the Championship with 40 goals scored in Ipswich's eight home league games and the high-scoring trend can continue when the Tractor Boys face Millwall.
Ipswich were below par on Saturday when losing 2-0 at West Brom, but they have scored three or more goals in each of their last seven Championship home games.
Millwall should expect an onslaught and may choose to fight fire with fire because their recently appointed head coach Joe Edwards is not the sort of man to take a backward step.
Edwards' reign got off to the perfect start with a 4-0 success at Sheffield Wednesday, but there was a setback at the weekend with a 3-0 reverse at home to Coventry.
However, the 37-year-old is delivering a front-foot, possession-based style of football and Millwall's positive approach should continue in Suffolk, where both teams to score appeals as a solid bet.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in eight of Ipswich’s last nine home games
Published on 28 November 2023inChampionship
Last updated 14:40, 28 November 2023
