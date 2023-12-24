Ipswich v Leicester predictions, betting odds and tips: Foxes to win battle of top two

Where to watch Ipswich v Leicester

Ipswich v Leicester predictions

The stakes couldn't be much higher at Portman Road on Tuesday night as the top two in the Championship collide.

Hosts Ipswich must dust themselves down after being thumped 4-0 at Leeds on Saturday, and the second-placed Tractor Boys could be only four points clear of the Yorkshiremen in third by the time they kick off against leaders Leicester.

The Foxes, meanwhile, seized on Ipswich's Elland Road mishap to move six points clear at the summit with a 19th win of the season against Rotherham on Saturday. And they are fancied to stretch their lead at the top with a statement victory at the home of their title rivals.

Leicester have conceded just 16 goals in 23 games, half the amount let in by Ipswich, and that defensive solidity could be the difference.

Enzo Maresca’s visitors have won nine of their 11 away league games and are clearly a cut above most sides in the second tier.

Back them to make their class tell at Portman Road.

Key stat

Leicester have won 19 of their 23 league games.

