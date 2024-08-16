Football accumulator tips for Saturday August 17: Back our 7-1 acca with William Hill

The second weekend of EFL action features some fascinating clashes including Burnley's Championship fixture at home to Cardiff and Bradford's League Two encounter at home to out-of-sorts Salford.

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has put together a Saturday fourfold which pays out at 7-1.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Burnley to beat Cardiff

Huddersfield to beat Stevenage

Bradford to beat Salford

Doncaster to beat Newport

Burnley v Cardiff

Burnley sanctioned the sale of attacker Wilson Odobert to Tottenham this week but they were 4-1 winners away to Championship promotion rivals Luton on Monday and should be too strong for Cardiff at Turf Moor.

Huddersfield v Stevenage

Huddersfield sent out a message to League One rivals with a 2-0 success at Peterborough last weekend and their strong start should continue when they take on Stevenage at the John Smith's Stadium.

Bradford v Salford

League Two heavyweights Bradford opened up with a superb 2-1 success at MK Dons, and they should have too much quality and nous for Salford, who have lost six of their last eight competitive games.

Newport v Doncaster

Doncaster have won 11 of their last 12 League Two fixtures and they should be successful away to Newport, who are on a ten-match losing sequence.

