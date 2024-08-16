Racing Post logo
EFL

Football accumulator tips for Saturday August 17: Back our 7-1 acca with William Hill

Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 7-1. Get £10 on the Racing Post football acca and claim up to £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

The second weekend of EFL action features some fascinating clashes including Burnley's Championship fixture at home to Cardiff and Bradford's League Two encounter at home to out-of-sorts Salford. 

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has put together a Saturday fourfold which pays out at 7-1 with William Hill. All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Top Price Guarantee on the Top 20 Players for the The Open 2024 Tournament Winner market
CLAIM OFFER

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Burnley to beat Cardiff

Huddersfield to beat Stevenage

Bradford to beat Salford

Doncaster to beat Newport

New William Hill customers can get up to £60 in bonuses when they back the Racing Post acca

Burnley v Cardiff

Burnley sanctioned the sale of attacker Wilson Odobert to Tottenham this week but they were 4-1 winners away to Championship promotion rivals Luton on Monday and should be too strong for Cardiff at Turf Moor.

Huddersfield v Stevenage

Huddersfield sent out a message to League One rivals with a 2-0 success at Peterborough last weekend and their strong start should continue when they take on Stevenage at the John Smith's Stadium.

Bradford v Salford

League Two heavyweights Bradford opened up with a superb 2-1 success at MK Dons, and they should have too much quality and nous for Salford, who have lost six of their last eight competitive games.

Newport v Doncaster

Doncaster have won 11 of their last 12 League Two fixtures and they should be successful away to Newport, who are on a ten-match losing sequence.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

