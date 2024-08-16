- More
Football accumulator tips for Saturday August 17: Back our 7-1 acca with William Hill
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 7-1. Get £10 on the Racing Post football acca and claim up to £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill
The second weekend of EFL action features some fascinating clashes including Burnley's Championship fixture at home to Cardiff and Bradford's League Two encounter at home to out-of-sorts Salford.
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has put together a Saturday fourfold which pays out at 7-1 with William Hill. All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Burnley to beat Cardiff
Huddersfield to beat Stevenage
Bradford to beat Salford
Doncaster to beat Newport
Burnley v Cardiff
Burnley sanctioned the sale of attacker Wilson Odobert to Tottenham this week but they were 4-1 winners away to Championship promotion rivals Luton on Monday and should be too strong for Cardiff at Turf Moor.
Huddersfield v Stevenage
Huddersfield sent out a message to League One rivals with a 2-0 success at Peterborough last weekend and their strong start should continue when they take on Stevenage at the John Smith's Stadium.
Bradford v Salford
League Two heavyweights Bradford opened up with a superb 2-1 success at MK Dons, and they should have too much quality and nous for Salford, who have lost six of their last eight competitive games.
Newport v Doncaster
Doncaster have won 11 of their last 12 League Two fixtures and they should be successful away to Newport, who are on a ten-match losing sequence.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
