Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Leicester

2pts 8-13 bet365

Sunderland -1 on Asian handicap 2pts 93-100 Hills

Wednesday's Championship predictions

Championship leaders Leicester have been setting the pace since late September and their dominance of the division can continue with a victory over basement boys Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The teams were two divisions apart last season and it seems highly likely that the same gulf will be restored by the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Leicester had a blip either side of the international break, losing 1-0 at home to Leeds and away to Middlesbrough, but they reasserted themselves at the weekend with a 2-0 victory at home to Watford.

The Foxes rose to a stiff challenge against Watford, who had been unbeaten in six games, but they face an easier task against the Owls, who have not come to terms with second-tier football.

There have been signs of a modest improvement in Wednesday's performance under rookie head coach Danny Rohl, who has been in the job for the best part of six weeks.

But the south Yorkshire side still have a losing habit and the visit of Leicester looks set to result in a 14th defeat in 18 league games.

Sunderland were unlucky to lose 2-0 at Plymouth on Saturday but they can get their playoff push back on track with a home win over Huddersfield.

Tony Mowbray's side are averaging 16.4 shots per game which is the second-highest total in the division.

They were wasteful at the weekend but have won five of their last seven home games and should be comfortable victors against the fourth-bottom Terriers, who have registered just three wins all season.

