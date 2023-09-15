Cardiff v Swansea predictions, betting odds and tips: Swans may suffer a rare derby defeat

Where to watch Cardiff v Swansea

Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 7.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Cardiff

1pt 8-5 BoyleSports

Cardiff v Swansea odds

Cardiff 8-5

Swansea 9-5

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Cardiff v Swansea team news

Cardiff

Aaron Ramsey is hopeful of retaining his place despite picking up a minor injury while playing for Wales against Latvia.

Swansea

Deadline day signings Jamal Lowe, Bashir Humphreys, Josh Tymon and Kristian Pedersen are pushing for inclusion but Kyle Naughton (knock) is a doubt and Azeem Abdulai, Liam Walsh and Nathanael Ogbeta remain sidelined.

Cardiff v Swansea predictions

Cardiff have had to stomach four successive south Wales derby defeats but they can give their fans some respite by defeating Swansea in the Welsh capital.

Both clubs are hoping for a change of fortune. The Bluebirds are sixth from bottom with four points but their start has been superior to winless Swansea, who dropped into the relegation zone after a 2-1 loss at home to Bristol City.

Being positioned in the lower reaches of the table is nothing new for Cardiff, who finished 18th and 21st in the last two seasons, but there has been evidence of improvement even if the points take has been rather modest.

Erol Bulut's side have made trips to two of the pre-season promotion favourites, drawing 2-2 at Leeds and losing 2-1 at Leicester.

They were competitive on both occasions and showed further encouraging signs in the 3-2 loss at Ipswich a fortnight ago.

Cardiff established half-time leads in their matches at Leeds and Ipswich and, if they can start strongly against the Swans, they may find it easier to see the job through.

Fragile confidence is becoming an issue for Swansea, who look nothing like the side which finished just three points outside of the playoffs last season.

A change of manager - Michael Duff for Russell Martin – has resulted in a more direct playing style but the players are struggling to adapt and there is a lack of class in attack since Joel Piroe's sale to Leeds.

The Swans added four players on deadline day and should eventually improve, but they look a team to oppose in the short term and may come up short against their bitter rivals.

Key stat

Swansea have lost their last three matches

Probable teams

Cardiff (4-2-3-1): Runarsson; Ng, Goutas, McGuiness, Collins; Siopis, Ralls; Ugbo, Ramsey, Grant; Meite.

Subs: Alnwick, Colwill, Panzo, Tanner, Romeo, Wintle, Etete, Adams, Sawyers.

Swansea (3-4-2-1): Rushworth; Cabango, Darling, Wood; Ashby, Allen, Grimes, Key; Cooper, Cullen; Yates.

Subs: Fisher, Ginnelly, Patino, Paterson, Fulton, Naughton, Lowe, Humphreys, Tymon.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.