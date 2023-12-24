Birmingham v Stoke predictions, betting odds and tips: Schumacher can inspire visitors to victory

Where to watch Birmingham v Stoke

New Stoke manager Steven Schumacher watched his team draw 0-0 with Millwall in his first match in charge, but the new Potters boss may not have to wait too long for success.

Despite failing to breach the Lions, Stoke won the shot count 19-2 on Saturday and there were definitely positives for Schumacher to take from the stalemate.

Causes for optimism have been in short supply during Wayne Rooney’s time in charge of Birmingham, who have lost seven of their last 12 league games.

The Blues drew 3-3 with Plymouth on Saturday and were it not for their decent start under former boss John Eustace, they would be in the thick of the relegation battle.

Just three points separate these two in the bottom half of the Championship standings but the Potters, buoyed by a change in the dugout, may be able to move level with their hosts courtesy of victory at St Andrew's.

Birmingham have only won two of their last 12 league games.

