Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle prediction, betting tips and odds: Trust Tricky Trees to take the first step

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle in the EFL Cup second round at 8pm on Wednesday, August 28th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Nottingham Forest to qualify

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Power

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle odds

Nottingham Forest 21-10

Newcastle 6-5

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle predictions

Nottingham Forest have gone through some lean times in recent years but they are four-times winners of the EFL Cup and can take a step forward in this season's competition by eliminating Premier League rivals Newcastle at the City Ground.

All of Forest's EFL Cup successes were delivered by their legendary former manager Brian Clough, who famously led them to back-to-back European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980.

Getting back to the pinnacle of European football looks like an impossible dream for the East Midlands club, who have spent the last two seasons pursuing the more mundane exercise of Premier League survival.

However, there may be opportunities for Forest to give their fans some moments to savour in the domestic cups.

Forest were EFL Cup semi-finalists in 2022-23, losing 5-0 on aggregate to Manchester United, and are not without hope of bettering that achievement if afforded some luck with the draws.

Facing Newcastle first up is far from ideal but Forest should feel confident after taking four points from two league games and they have the bonus of an additional day of preparation time in comparison to their opponents.

Newcastle were in action on Sunday, drawing 1-1 at Bournemouth, and their squad is stretched by the absence of three central defenders, with Fabian Schar continuing a three-match ban and Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman recovering from knee injuries.

On a more positive note, Magpies' manager Eddie Howe can use midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has completed a ten-month ban.

However, Howe's team have been far from fluent in the early part of the season and have managed just 17 shots, which is among the lowest totals in the division with only promoted Ipswich registering fewer goal attempts.

Nottingham Forest have totted up 37 attempts having played the same opponents as Newcastle.

They opened with a slightly disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth but were much improved at the weekend when winning 1-0 at Southampton.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to ring the changes but he has some exciting players waiting in the wings, including speedy centre-forward Taiwo Awoniyi and Portuguese international winger Jota Silva, who was snapped up in the summer from Vitoria Guimaraes.

Both managers will be wary of overloading key players at such an early stage of the campaign, but there doesn't appear to be a vast difference between the clubs in terms of squad depth and the benefit of home advantage may be key to getting Forest over the line.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have won their last two EFL Cup ties against Newcastle

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle team news

Nottingham Forest

Danilo (ankle) is the only absentee for the home side.

Newcastle

Sandro Tonali is available after a ten-month suspension but Fabian Schar is banned while Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles (both knee) and Lewis Miley (ankle) are sidelined.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Carlos Miguel; Williams, Omobamidele, Boly, Toffolo; Yates, Dominguez; Da Silva Moreira, Gibbs-White, Jota Silva; Awoniyi.

Subs: Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Moreno.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Ruddy; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock; Almiron, Osula, Barnes.

Subs: Isak, Gordon, J Murphy, Tonali, Wilson, Targett, Livramento, Kelly, Guimaraes.

