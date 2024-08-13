Leeds vs Middlesbrough prediction, betting tips and odds: Boro may have enough in reserve

Where to watch Leeds vs Middlesbrough

You can watch Leeds vs Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup first round at 8pm on Wednesday, August 14th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Middlesbrough to qualify

1pt 31-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Leeds vs Middlesbrough odds

Leeds 4-7

Middlesbrough 5-1

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leeds vs Middlesbrough predictions

Middlesbrough were EFL Cup semi-finalists last term – losing out 6-2 on aggregate to Chelsea – and they can pass a tough opening test in this season's competition by knocking out Championship rivals Leeds at Elland Road.

League matches will be the priority for both teams, who are among the fancied runners in the second-tier promotion race.

And they each have Saturday lunchtime matches to consider with Leeds taking on West Brom at the Hawthorns and Boro in action at newly-promoted Derby.

Team selections will almost certainly be made with the weekend in mind so changes are likely from the opening weekend and, in a clash of second strings, there is a reasonable chance of the visitors gaining the upper hand.

Leeds started the season with a 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth and were spared a worse outcome by substitute Brendan Aaronson, who popped up with a 95th-minute equaliser.

It was a largely dominant performance from Daniel Farke's side, who won the shot count 22 to five, but they had too many sloppy moments in defence and ended up with a result which fell below expectations.

Middlesbrough made a positive start with Emmanuel Latte Lath's 25th-minute penalty securing a well-deserved 1-0 triumph at home to Swansea and they will be hoping to kick on and secure the early-season platform which eluded them in 2023-24.

Michael Carrick's side were winless in their opening seven league games last season and their opening two victories of the campaign came in the EFL Cup with successes away to Huddersfield (3-2) and Bolton (3-1).

They ended up eighth, which was a reasonable effort considering their slow start and the distraction of their run to the EFL Cup's final four.

However, there is expectation of improvement after a summer of squad strengthening which has included the recruitment of former Leeds defender Luke Ayling.

Leeds's summer has been more unsettling with former first-team regulars Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara among the players to depart.

Farke still has a first eleven which would be the envy of most Championship managers but there are areas of the squad which could do with strengthening and a lack of depth may contribute to an early EFL Cup exit.

Key stat

Middlesbrough have lost only one of their last 13 matches

Leeds vs Middlesbrough team news

Leeds

Widespread changes could be made including the introduction of attackers Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford, who should make their first starts of the season.

Middlesbrough

Rotation seems likely, affording new signings Micah Hamilton and Delano Burgzorg opportunities to make their first starts for the club.

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Byram, Rodon, Wober, Struijk; Crew, Rothwell; Aaronson, Piroe, Gelhardt; Bamford.

Subs: Meslier, Gruev, James, Gnonto, Joseph, Rutter, Ampadu, Firpo, Bogle.

Middlesbrough (4-1-3-2): Glover; Dijksteel, Lenihan, Clarke, Ayling; Barlaser; Gilbert, Howson, Hamilton; Coburn, Burgzorg.

Subs: Van den Berg, Engel, McGree, Azaz, Morris, Hackney, Jones, Latte Lath, McCormick.

