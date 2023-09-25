EFL Cup outright predictions, betting odds and tips: Reds can add another trophy to the tally

Best bets

EFL Cup outright predictions

Liverpool are the most successful team in the history of the EFL Cup, lifting the trophy on nine occasions between 1981 and 2022, and they look a decent bet to reach double figures with a Wembley triumph next February.

There is a wide open feel to the competition with all of the market leaders tasked with tricky third-round assignments.

Newcastle's clash with Manchester City guarantees one heavyweight casualty and there are tough early tests for Manchester United and Chelsea, who host Crystal Palace and Brighton, and Arsenal, who make the short trip to Brentford.

Several big clubs are at risk of early exits and Liverpool will also need to be careful because their home match against Championship highflyers Leicester is not without jeopardy.

The two sides were involved in a thrilling EFL Cup quarter-final at Anfield in December 2021 which finished 3-3 after 90 minutes before the Merseysiders triumphed 5-4 on penalties.

Leicester will be hoping for a change of fortune this time around, although they will be weaker than they were 21 months ago due to the departure of some key players after last season's relegation.

Liverpool went on to lift the trophy that season and there is a possibility that further success over Leicester could set them up for another bold challenge.

Jurgen Klopp's side are attractively priced at 7-1, which is double the odds on offer about eight-time winners Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has an insatiable appetite for trophies but the EFL Cup is his lowest priority and a tough third-round draw at Newcastle puts him in a difficult position.

City are missing some big-name players with Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne sidelined and Rodri starting a three-game ban, and Guardiola may feel he needs to protect a few other key individuals in his squad.

The trip to Tyneside marks the start of four successive away games for City, who could suffer their first setback of the campaign.

Newcastle's schedule is just as hectic but their squad looks in a healthier state and confidence must be sky high after Sunday's stunning 8-0 victory at Sheffield United.

Wednesday's match with last season's treble winners should be one the Magpies relish and, should they see off such a considerable threat, they would be obvious contenders to go all the way.

Newcastle were losing finalists against Manchester United last season and they look decent value to go one better at 16-1.

The last second-tier side to lift the trophy was Sheffield Wednesday in 1991. It is hard to imagine any of this year's EFL entrants plotting a path to Wembley although Championship highflyers Ipswich – priced up at 150-1 - are playing with confidence and freedom and their home tie against Wolves offers the Tractor Boys a decent chance to go one step further.

