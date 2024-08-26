Birmingham vs Fulham prediction, betting tips and odds: Cottagers can prove a cut above

Where to watch Birmingham vs Fulham

You can watch Birmingham vs Fulham in the EFL Cup at 8pm on Tuesday August 27, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Match prediction & best bet

Fulham to win

2pts 13-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Birmingham vs Fulham odds

Birmingham 17-4

Fulham 13-20

Draw 31-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Birmingham vs Fulham predictions

Fulham were edged out by Liverpool in the EFL Cup semi-final last season and, while emulating that run may prove tricky, the Cottagers should still ease past League One title favourites Birmingham in their second-round tie.

Cottagers manager Marco Silva insists their ambition for the competition is "really high" on the back of last season's success and they will be keen to build on Saturday's 2-1 home victory over Leicester in the Premier League.

Fulham have shown some serious intent in the summer transfer window, reinvesting the cash received from Bayern Munich for Joao Palhinha on Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge and Joachim Andersen, and previous squad selections suggest Silva is aware of the dangers of travelling to lower-league oppositions in front of the Sky cameras.

After drawing 1-1 at home to Reading in their League One curtain-raiser, the Blues are now up and running following wins at Wycombe (3-2) and Leyton Orient (2-1) and they are likely to grow stronger as their influx of signings settle into their new surroundings.

But this represents a big hike in grade for Birmingham, who needed a first-half wonder strike by Brandon Khela to claim a 1-0 victory at Charlton in the first round, a contest in which they made eight changes from their previous league fixture.

Chris Davies may offer greater respect to a Premier League outfit but the League One title will be his main aim and early indications suggest his side are far from the finished article.

The Blues have a squad that is seen to be too strong for the third tier - they are already 6-4 to be crowned champions - but they have conceded four goals in their first three games and Fulham should have the attacking talent to capitalise.

In last season's competition, Fulham won at home to Norwich and away at Ipswich while their FA Cup campaign featured a third-round victory over Rotherham, suggesting Silva is going to take this challenge against in-form opponents seriously.

Key stat

Birmingham have lost four of their last five home EFL Cup ties, including one against Fulham in 2021.

Birmingham vs Fulham team news

Birmingham

Dion Sanderson was missing from the win over Leyton Orient so Christoph Klarer and Krystian Bielik look set to start at centre-back. Luke Harris is ineligible to face his parent club and Lukas Jutkiewicz may lead the line ahead of first-choice forward Alfie May. New signing Ben Davies will be looking to make his debut.

Fulham

Sander Berge and the returning Joachim Andersen may be in line to make their debuts and Marco Silva has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Probable teams

Birmingham (4-2-3-1): Allsop; Laird, Bielik, Klarer, Cochrane; Leonard, Paik; Anderson, Willumsson, Hansson; Jutkiewicz

Subs: May, Roberts, Khela, Davies, Miyoshi, Sampsted, Yokoyama, Dembele.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Benda; Castagne, Cuenca, Bassey, Sessegnon; Reed, Cairney; Traore, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Berge, Andersen, Wilson, Stansfield, Tete, Robinson, Lukic, Smith Rowe.

