Man City vs Man Utd prediction, Community Shield betting tips and odds: Red Devils could frustrate Wembley favourites
Free Community Shield tips, best bets and predictions for Man City vs Man Utd. Plus Paddy Power are offering enhanced odds on both teams to lift the cup.
Where to watch Man City vs Man Utd
You can watch Man City vs Man Utd in the Community Shield at 3pm on Saturday, August 10, live on ITV1
Match prediction & best bet
Manchester United or draw double chance
1pt 7-5 BoyleSports
Man City vs Man Utd odds
90 minutes
Manchester City 8-13
Manchester United 4-1
Draw 7-2
To lift the trophy
Manchester City 1-3
Manchester United 9-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Man City vs Man Utd predictions
Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 in last season's FA Cup final at Wembley and the Red Devils are aiming for a repeat performance against their derby rivals in the Community Shield.
United's cup triumph was a major shock as they had been 5-1 to lift the trophy and 8-1 to beat the Premier League champions in 90 minutes.
First-half goals from teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo gave them a deserved victory which saved manager Erik ten Hag from the sack after a dismal eighth-placed finish in the league.
City may have overdone their title celebrations, having pipped Arsenal to the league the previous weekend, but they are hot favourites to outclass United on their return to Wembley at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
If you're going to have a bogey fixture then it may as well be the Community Shield, which City have lost in the past three seasons.
After a 1-0 defeat to Leicester and a 3-1 reverse against Liverpool, last term they were beaten 4-1 on penalties by the Gunners, who had equalised through a deflected Leandro Trossard strike in the 11th minute of added time.
Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting line-up against Arsenal and substitute Cole Palmer opened the scoring for City shortly before his move to Chelsea.
The City boss is likely to take a more cautious approach with some of his first-team regulars this year, particularly those who were involved in the final of Euro 2024.
Spain's Rodri was named player of the tournament at the Euros despite going off at half-time in the final. His City teammates Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker all started for England, as did United's Mainoo and Luke Shaw, and they have missed most of their club's pre-season schedule.
Despite the outcome of the FA Cup final, City are a class above their local rivals. They beat United 3-0 and 3-1 in the league last season, finishing 31 points ahead of them and scoring 96 goals to the Red Devils' 57.
However, like Mikel Arteta last season, Ten Hag may regard the Community Shield as an opportunity to boost morale and United are worth backing to avoid defeat in 90 minutes.
Guardiola rarely has his team firing on all cylinders this early in the season, especially after the hectic summer of international football.
The Citizens made it four Premier League titles in a row last term but their 2024-25 campaign may start with a fourth straight setback in the Community Shield.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in six of the last seven Manchester derbies in all competitions
Man City vs Man Utd team news
Manchester City
Euro 2024 finalists Rodri, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker are not expected to feature. Julian Alvarez is finalising a move to Atletico Madrid and Stefan Ortega should get the nod over Ederson in goal.
Manchester United
Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee could lead the line but fellow new boy Leny Yoro and striker Rasmus Hojlund are injured. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo will be assessed and Tyrell Malacia is unlikely to be risked.
Probable teams
Man City (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; De Bruyne, Kovacic; Bobb, Silva, Grealish; Haaland
Subs: Doku, Ake, Nunes, Phillips, Savinho, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand
Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee
Subs: Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mount, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony
Inside info
Man City
Star man Kevin De Bruyne
Top scorer Erling Haaland
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Card magnet Mateo Kovacic
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Man Utd
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Bruno Fernandes
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Luke Shaw
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire
Man City vs Man Utd bet builder predictions
Both teams to score
There have been goals at both ends in six of the last seven Manchester derbies
Alejandro Garnacho to have over 1.5 shots
The United winger had 54 shots in his last 15 Premier League appearances and scored the opener in the FA Cup final victory over City
Manchester United or draw double chance
The Citizens have failed to win the Community Shield in each of the last three seasons and Pep Guardiola is unlikely to unleash his strongest 11 at Wembley
Pays out at 9-2 with bet365
