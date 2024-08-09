Man City vs Man Utd prediction, Community Shield betting tips and odds: Red Devils could frustrate Wembley favourites

Paddy Power are offering new customers odds of 45-1 on Manchester City to lift the cup or 100-1 on Manchester United to lift the cup

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Man City vs Man Utd

You can watch Man City vs Man Utd in the Community Shield at 3pm on Saturday, August 10, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester United or draw double chance

1pt 7-5 BoyleSports

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Bet Builder Free Bets When You Place A £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Lengthen the chances of your free Bet Builders with Super Sub CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

You can bet on Man City vs Man Utd and get 45-1 for City to lift the cup or 100-1 about United with Paddy Power

Man City vs Man Utd odds

90 minutes

Manchester City 8-13

Manchester United 4-1

Draw 7-2

To lift the trophy

Manchester City 1-3

Manchester United 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man City vs Man Utd predictions

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 in last season's FA Cup final at Wembley and the Red Devils are aiming for a repeat performance against their derby rivals in the Community Shield.

United's cup triumph was a major shock as they had been 5-1 to lift the trophy and 8-1 to beat the Premier League champions in 90 minutes.

First-half goals from teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo gave them a deserved victory which saved manager Erik ten Hag from the sack after a dismal eighth-placed finish in the league.

City may have overdone their title celebrations, having pipped Arsenal to the league the previous weekend, but they are hot favourites to outclass United on their return to Wembley at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

If you're going to have a bogey fixture then it may as well be the Community Shield, which City have lost in the past three seasons.

After a 1-0 defeat to Leicester and a 3-1 reverse against Liverpool, last term they were beaten 4-1 on penalties by the Gunners, who had equalised through a deflected Leandro Trossard strike in the 11th minute of added time.

Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting line-up against Arsenal and substitute Cole Palmer opened the scoring for City shortly before his move to Chelsea.

The City boss is likely to take a more cautious approach with some of his first-team regulars this year, particularly those who were involved in the final of Euro 2024.

Spain's Rodri was named player of the tournament at the Euros despite going off at half-time in the final. His City teammates Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker all started for England, as did United's Mainoo and Luke Shaw, and they have missed most of their club's pre-season schedule.

Despite the outcome of the FA Cup final, City are a class above their local rivals. They beat United 3-0 and 3-1 in the league last season, finishing 31 points ahead of them and scoring 96 goals to the Red Devils' 57.

However, like Mikel Arteta last season, Ten Hag may regard the Community Shield as an opportunity to boost morale and United are worth backing to avoid defeat in 90 minutes.

Guardiola rarely has his team firing on all cylinders this early in the season, especially after the hectic summer of international football.

The Citizens made it four Premier League titles in a row last term but their 2024-25 campaign may start with a fourth straight setback in the Community Shield.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in six of the last seven Manchester derbies in all competitions

Man City vs Man Utd team news

Manchester City

Euro 2024 finalists Rodri, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker are not expected to feature. Julian Alvarez is finalising a move to Atletico Madrid and Stefan Ortega should get the nod over Ederson in goal.

Manchester United

Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee could lead the line but fellow new boy Leny Yoro and striker Rasmus Hojlund are injured. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo will be assessed and Tyrell Malacia is unlikely to be risked.

Probable teams

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; De Bruyne, Kovacic; Bobb, Silva, Grealish; Haaland

Subs: Doku, Ake, Nunes, Phillips, Savinho, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Subs: Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mount, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony

Inside info

Man City

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Mateo Kovacic

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Man Utd

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Luke Shaw

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Man City vs Man Utd b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

There have been goals at both ends in six of the last seven Manchester derbies

Alejandro Garnacho to have over 1.5 shots

The United winger had 54 shots in his last 15 Premier League appearances and scored the opener in the FA Cup final victory over City

Manchester United or draw double chance

The Citizens have failed to win the Community Shield in each of the last three seasons and Pep Guardiola is unlikely to unleash his strongest 11 at Wembley

Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

Get 45-1 on City to lift the cup or 100-1 on United to lift the cup with Paddy Power

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering 45-1 on Manchester City to lift the cup and 100-1 on United to lift the cup

Here is how you can claim this Paddy Power betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on the 2024 Community Shield.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link to sign up using promo code YFBCXP (100-1 Man Utd) or YFBCXO (45-1 Man City).

through this link Deposit a min £5 by card or Apple Pay and then place a max £1 bet on the to lift the cup market on the Community Shield on Saturday, August 10.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 45-1 or 100-1 payout, credited in free bets.

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the My Free Bets tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will not count towards this promotion - Apple Pay is acceptable.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.