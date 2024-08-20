Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Dynamo Kyiv vs Salzburg

TNT Sports 3, 8pm Wednesday

Malmo vs Sparta Prague

TNT Sports 2, 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Salzburg draw no bet vs Dynamo Kyiv

TNT Sports 3, 8pm Wednesday

2pts 4-5 Hills

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Malmo vs Sparta Prague

TNT Sports 2, 8pm Wednesday

2pts 21-20 bet365

Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

Four Champions League playoff first legs take centre stage on Wednesday with some heavy hitters in action including Turkish giants Galatasaray and Salzburg, both of whom were involved in the group stage of the competition last season.

Galatasaray head to Switzerland to face another side from last season’s group stage in Young Boys but they’re odds-on and Salzburg may represent better value away to Dynamo Kyiv, who are having to play their home games on neutral soil in Lublin, Poland.

Salzburg, a part of the Red Bull empire, were far from disgraced in Group D of the Champions League last season, taking four points from Real Sociedad, Inter and Benfica.

That wasn’t enough to stop them finishing bottom but it shows their capabilities - they won in Lisbon and drew at Real Sociedad - and their 5-4 aggregate success over FC Twente in the previous round of qualifying carries more substance than Dynamo’s victory over Rangers.

FC Twente finished third in the Eredivisie last season, eclipsing the efforts of both AZ Alkmaar and Ajax, and Salzburg were well worth their victory. The Austrians are also a perfect three from three in the league, which includes a 1-0 win at their chief title rivals LASK Linz last time out.

Dynamo Kyiv, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Rangers at Arena Lublin before they capitalised on a red card with two goals in the final eight minutes of their 2-0 victory at Ibrox.

There should be plenty of goals in the opening leg between Malmo and Sparta Prague from the Eleda Stadion.

Both teams have scored in ten of Malmo’s last 12 matches, including all four of their Champions League qualifiers this season which have totted up a total of 21 goals.

That has also been a common theme for Sparta Prague, who outclassed Shamrock Rovers 6-2 on aggregate before overcoming FCSB 4-3 over the course of their two legs.

Both teams have scored in seven of Sparta nine competitive outings this term and everything suggests this meeting with Malmo is going to follow a similar path.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.