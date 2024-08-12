Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv

BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, 7.45pm

Best bets

Dynamo Kyiv draw no bet vs Rangers

1pt 2-1 bet365

Salzburg to beat FC Twente

1pt 17-10 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Tuesday Champions League qualifying predictions

Rangers are in a strong position to reach the Champions League playoffs but an upset could be on the cards when they take on Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of their third qualifying round tie on Tuesday.

The first leg between the sides in Poland finished 1-1, so it is advantage to the Gers as they host the return fixture, but there will be less of a homely feel to it with Tuesday's clash taking place at Hampden Park while Ibrox undergoes redevelopment.

While Rangers nicked a draw last time out, it was not the most convincing performance and they were on the brink of defeat until Cyriel Dessers bagged a last-gasp equaliser in the 94th minute.

Dynamo are a dangerous outfit and they demolished Partizan Belgrade 9-2 on aggregate in the second qualifying round, so Rangers should be wary heading into the second leg.

The first leg was the Scottish club's first taste of European football this season and they have not made the sharpest start to Philippe Clement's first full season in charge.

Their Scottish Premiership opener with Hearts was uninspiring as they laboured to a 0-0 draw before edging Motherwell 2-1 on Saturday.

There is not enough to suggest Rangers should be 4-9 to qualify and Dynamo Kyiv can make this competitive, so merit a draw-no-bet wager.

The winner of the tie will face either Salzburg or FC Twente in the playoffs and the Austrian Bundesliga side are the side to support.

Salzburg won the first leg 2-1 but deserved more from the match, winning the shot count 14-6, racking up 66 per cent possession and conceding the consolation goal in the 90th minute.

Fresh from a 5-1 spanking of Blau-Weiss Linz in the league, they can make their European experience count with victory in the second leg at De Grolsch Veste.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.