Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips

When to bet & how to watch

Kick-offs from 4pm Tuesday

Shamrock Rovers v Sparta Prague

LOITV, 8pm Tuesday

Best bets

Fenerbahce

1pt 4-5 Coral

Champions League qualifying predictions

Shamrock Rovers reached the second qualifying round of the Champions League in dramatic fashion last week as their Icelandic opponents Vikingur Reykjavik missed a 98th-minute penalty that meant the Irish side progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

Their reward is a tough tie against Sparta Prague, who reached the Europa League round of 16 last season, where they were beaten 11-2 on aggregate by Liverpool.

They got the better of Real Betis, Dinamo Zagreb and Galatasaray in continental action last term so the long odds-on quotes about them winning Tuesday night’s first leg at Tallaght Stadium are fair enough.

The most competitive game of the night’s action may be in Switzerland as Lugano host Fenerbahce.

The Turkish side won 12 of their 16 European ties last season, including all six qualifiers, and may have too much class for their opponents.

This is set to be Jose Mourinho’s first competitive game in charge and he has selected a talented squad including Caglar Soyuncu, Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko.

Lugano finished second in the Swiss Super League last term and are a decent yardstick but the visitors may be too strong.

Elsewhere The New Saints face a big challenge as they travel to take on Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

