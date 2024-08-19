Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Tuesday

Dinamo Zagreb vs Qarabag

TNT Sports 2, 8pm Tuesday

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Tuesday

1pt 7-4 Paddy Power

Sandro Kulenovic to be first goalscorer vs Qarabag

TNT Sports 2, 8pm Tuesday

1pt 11-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

Three Champions League playoff first legs take place on Tuesday and Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt are short-priced favourites for a home victory over Red Star Belgrade.

Making the most of home advantage will be vital if Bodo/Glimt are to qualify for the revamped Champions League proper, so the first leg could be an open affair.

The hosts eased past Rigas 7-1 on aggregate and beat Jagiellonia Bialystok 5-1 in the previous two qualifying rounds, while they have been in sparkling form in the Eliteserien.

A 5-1 rout of Brann, Bodo/Glimt's closest challengers in the Norwegian top flight, was followed by a 3-1 win against Odd and a 4-2 success against Haugesund in their last two home fixtures.

However, Red Star pose a serious goal threat themselves. They lost 3-1 and 3-2 to Manchester City in last season's Champions League group stage and have scored 18 times in their first five league matches this term, so over 3.5 goals is worth a bet.

Lille host Slavia Prague in an intriguing first leg in France while Qarabag travel to Dinamo Zagreb after an extraordinary victory over Ludogorets in the previous round.

Late in the first half of the second leg, Qarabag were trailing 4-2 on aggregate but they roared back from 2-1 down on the night to win 7-2 after extra-time.

Their defence faces another tough test against a Dinamo side featuring Croatia international striker Bruno Petkovic and the in-form Sandro Kulenovic.

The 24-year-old Kulenovic scored in his last two league appearances of 2023-24 and has hit the ground running this season.

He claimed a brace in Dinamo's 5-0 win over Istra 1961 and was also on target in Saturday's 3-0 home victory over Sibenik so he is worth chancing to open the scoring against Qarabag.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.