Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips

When to bet

Kick-offs from 5pm Tuesday

Best bets

Dynamo Kyiv to beat Rangers

7pm Tuesday

1pt 6-5 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Malmo to beat PAOK Salonika

6pm Tuesday

1pt 11-8 Coral

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

Rangers had a frustrating start to their William Hill Scottish Premiership campaign on Saturday, drawing 0-0 at Hearts, and they face an awkward trip to Poland, where they take on Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League third qualifying round.

The war in Ukraine means Dynamo are playing their home leg in Lublin and the return fixture will take place at Hampden Park as Ibrox is still being renovated.

Rangers are short of numbers in midfield as Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell have not been registered for this competition, although Dujon Sterling is expected to be fit.

Philippe Clement's men can expect a tough night against Dynamo, who breezed past Partizan Belgrade 9-2 on aggregate in the second qualifying round.

Six different Dynamo players got on the scoresheet in their 6-2 first-leg win over Partizan in Lublin before Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko's early goal set up a 3-0 victory in the away leg.

Last season the Gers' Champions League qualifying campaign ended with a 5-1 defeat away to PSV Eindhoven and their defence may struggle to keep Dynamo quiet in the first leg.

While neither Dynamo nor Rangers will be playing at their home ground in their tie, home advantage could be crucial for Malmo, who welcome PAOK Salonika to Sweden.

The Allsvenskan leaders lost 1-0 to Sirius in their last home league match but that was a rare blot on an impressive record on their own patch.

Malmo had won their previous ten games at home, scoring 29 goals and conceding only three, and they eased to a 4-1 first-leg win over visitors KI Klaksvik in the previous round of Champions League qualifying.

The Swedes were 3-0 up at half-time in that match and they are an appealing price to defeat PAOK, who beat Bosnia's Borac Banja Luka 3-2 at home and 1-0 away in the second round.

The Greek champions reached the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League last season but their lack of competitive action may leave them vulnerable against Malmo.

