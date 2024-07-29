Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips

When to bet

Champions League qualifying predictions

Both Shamrock Rovers and The New Saints find themselves with a mountain to climb in the second legs of their Champions League qualifying ties, losing 2-0 to Sparta Prague and 5-0 Ferencvaros in last week's respective first legs.

Rovers head to the Czech capital and TNS have to overcome a five-goal deficit so their Champions League journeys look over, but there is still plenty of intrigue in some of the day's other fixtures, including the clash between Slovan Bratislava and Celje.

Bratislava were reduced to ten men in Slovenia last week after just 30 minutes but still managed to hold on to draw 1-1, suggesting they should fare even better in front of their home crowd in this second leg.

They have scored an impressive 11 goals in their four matches this season, have lost only five of their last 23 competitive home games, and have a squad capable of overcoming Celje.

Former Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer and one of Georgia's Euro 2024 stars Guram Kashia help make up a solid and experienced backline while combative Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka, who also stood out in Germany over the summer, is an excellent option in the engine room.

In attack they have two wingers with more than 150 Slovakia caps between them in Vladimir Weiss jr and Robert Mak flanking David Strelec, who scored 11 goals and provided ten assists in 28 league games last term and has netted once and registered three assists in three Champions League matches this season.

Celje have won just four of their last nine competitive away matches and the opponents in most of those ties were nowhere near the level of Slovan, suggesting the Slovenian outfit's Champions League journey may be about to come to an abrupt end.

Another tie which is finely poised is the one involving Petrocub and APOEL. The Cypriots ran out 1-0 victors in the first leg but they looked vulnerable in that clash and could come unstuck in Moldova.

Petrocub won the shot count 10-5 in the first leg and given they have won their last 12 home matches, beating 21-time Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol in an ongoing run which has seen them hit a sensational 56 goals, it could pay to back the hosts to prevail this time.

