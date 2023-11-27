Lazio v Celtic Champions League predictions, betting odds and tips: Hoops midfielder could shock hosts in Rome
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Lazio v Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday
Where to watch Lazio v Celtic
TNT Sports 1, 5.45pm Tuesday
Best bet
David Turnbull to be first goalscorer
1pt each-way 25-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
Lazio v Celtic odds
Lazio 4-7
Celtic 5-1
Draw 100-30
Odds correct at time of publishing
Lazio v Celtic team news
Lazio
Centre-backs Nicolo Casale and Alessio Romagnoli are expected to miss out so Mario Gila is likely to start in defence. Matias Vecino is suspended.
Celtic
Liel Abada, Reo Hatate and James McCarthy are sidelined for the Hoops. Daizen Maeda, who is suspended after his red card against Atletico Madrid, is also injured and Luis Palma serves a one-match ban.
Lazio v Celtic predictions
Celtic's last Champions League trip ended in a 6-0 drubbing by Atletico Madrid after Daizen Maeda was sent off in the 23rd minute for the Scottish champions.
That defeat on matchday four was a disappointment for Celtic, who had competed well in their previous two home games, drawing 2-2 with Atletico and losing 2-1 to Lazio.
The Serie A side pinched the points at Celtic Park thanks to a 94th-minute goal from Pedro but it had been an even contest with Celtic having more possession and mustering 11 shots to Lazio's nine.
Lazio's haul of seven points from four matches has given them a good chance of qualifying from Group E although their performances have been unconvincing.
They needed an injury-time header from goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Atletico on matchday one. Then, after Pedro's late winner in Glasgow, the Romans lost 3-1 away to Feyenoord before a 1-0 home win over the Eredivisie side boosted their last-16 prospects.
Maurizio Sarri's men lost 2-1 at Salernitana at the weekend and they are mid-table in Serie A, having scored only three times in their last five matches in all competitions.
Given Lazio's unimpressive form, it may be worth taking an each-way chance on Celtic midfielder David Turnbull at a big price in the first-goalscorer market.
Turnbull has scored in his last four Scottish Premiership appearances, racking up ten attempts in just 196 minutes, and he is likely to be on penalties for the visitors as Luis Palma is suspended and Reo Hatate is injured.
Key stat
Celtic have conceded 16 goals in their last four Champions League away matches.
Probable teams
Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Gila, Hysaj; Kamada, Guendouzi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni
Subs: Cataldi, Marusic, Pellegrini, Ruggeri, Pedro, Castallanos, Basic
Celtic (4-3-2-1): Hart; A Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hyun-Jun, M Johnston; Furuhashi
Subs: Ralston, Holm, Phillips, Bernabei, Bernardo, Tilio, Hyeon-Gyu
Inside info
Lazio
Star man Ciro Immobile
Top scorer Ciro Immobile
Penalty taker Ciro Immobile
Card magnet Luis Alberto
Assist ace Felipe Anderson
Set-piece aerial threat Mario Gila
Celtic
Star man Matt O'Riley
Top scorer Matt O'Riley
Penalty taker David Turnbull
Card magnet Liam Scales
Assist ace Matt O'Riley
Set-piece aerial threat Liam Scales
Published on 27 November 2023inChampions League
Last updated 16:07, 27 November 2023
