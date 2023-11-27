Lazio v Celtic Champions League predictions, betting odds and tips: Hoops midfielder could shock hosts in Rome

Where to watch Lazio v Celtic

TNT Sports 1, 5.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

David Turnbull to be first goalscorer

1pt each-way 25-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Lazio v Celtic odds

Lazio 4-7

Celtic 5-1

Draw 100-30

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Lazio v Celtic team news

Lazio

Centre-backs Nicolo Casale and Alessio Romagnoli are expected to miss out so Mario Gila is likely to start in defence. Matias Vecino is suspended.

Celtic

Liel Abada, Reo Hatate and James McCarthy are sidelined for the Hoops. Daizen Maeda, who is suspended after his red card against Atletico Madrid, is also injured and Luis Palma serves a one-match ban.

Lazio v Celtic predictions

Celtic's last Champions League trip ended in a 6-0 drubbing by Atletico Madrid after Daizen Maeda was sent off in the 23rd minute for the Scottish champions.

That defeat on matchday four was a disappointment for Celtic, who had competed well in their previous two home games, drawing 2-2 with Atletico and losing 2-1 to Lazio.

The Serie A side pinched the points at Celtic Park thanks to a 94th-minute goal from Pedro but it had been an even contest with Celtic having more possession and mustering 11 shots to Lazio's nine.

Lazio's haul of seven points from four matches has given them a good chance of qualifying from Group E although their performances have been unconvincing.

They needed an injury-time header from goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Atletico on matchday one. Then, after Pedro's late winner in Glasgow, the Romans lost 3-1 away to Feyenoord before a 1-0 home win over the Eredivisie side boosted their last-16 prospects.

Maurizio Sarri's men lost 2-1 at Salernitana at the weekend and they are mid-table in Serie A, having scored only three times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Given Lazio's unimpressive form, it may be worth taking an each-way chance on Celtic midfielder David Turnbull at a big price in the first-goalscorer market.

Turnbull has scored in his last four Scottish Premiership appearances, racking up ten attempts in just 196 minutes, and he is likely to be on penalties for the visitors as Luis Palma is suspended and Reo Hatate is injured.

Key stat

Celtic have conceded 16 goals in their last four Champions League away matches.

Probable teams

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Gila, Hysaj; Kamada, Guendouzi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Subs: Cataldi, Marusic, Pellegrini, Ruggeri, Pedro, Castallanos, Basic

Celtic (4-3-2-1): Hart; A Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hyun-Jun, M Johnston; Furuhashi

Subs: Ralston, Holm, Phillips, Bernabei, Bernardo, Tilio, Hyeon-Gyu

Inside info

Lazio

Star man Ciro Immobile

Top scorer Ciro Immobile

Penalty taker Ciro Immobile

Card magnet Luis Alberto

Assist ace Felipe Anderson

Set-piece aerial threat Mario Gila

Celtic

Star man Matt O'Riley

Top scorer Matt O'Riley

Penalty taker David Turnbull

Card magnet Liam Scales

Assist ace Matt O'Riley

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Scales

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.