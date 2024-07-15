Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 3.30pm Tuesday

Best bets

Vikingur draw no bet



Champions League qualifying predictions

Shamrock Rovers lost 3-1 on aggregate to Breidablik in the first qualifying round of last season's Champions League and they could be edged aside by another Icelandic side, Vikingur, at the same stage this term.

The tie remains goalless going into Tuesday's second leg in Dublin, but Rovers will be under pressure to up their game after being forced onto the back foot for long periods of last week's first leg in Reykjavik.

Vikingur did their utmost to make the most of home advantage, winning the shot count 11-3 and striking the woodwork on two occasions, but the League of Ireland champions battled hard and maintained a clean sheet despite having midfielder Darragh Nugent sent off in the 81st minute.

Nugent will be suspended for Tuesday's return fixture and Rovers must also make do without striker Rory Gaffney and midfielder Aaron McEneff due to injury.

Rovers' hopes of a fifth consecutive domestic title are in the balance after losing four of their last seven league matches – they are fourth and 13 points adrift of leaders Shelbourne – and their inconsistencies are in stark contrast to Vikingur, who top the Icelandic standings with 33 points from 14 games.

Vikingur were wayward with some of their finishing last week but they are unlikely to be too disheartened and look overpriced to defeat Rovers at the second attempt.

Welsh champions The New Saints were 3-0 victors at home to Montenegrin outfit Decic Tuzi in the first leg of their qualifying tie last week. TNS are 13-10 to confirm their place in the second qualifying round with a win in Podgorica.

