Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Rigas FS

1pt 19-20 Coral

Champions League qualifying predictions

Larne have been the dominant force in Northern Irish football in recent years but have failed to translate that to the European stage and suffered more disappointment with a 3-0 defeat away to Rigas FS in last week’s first leg of their Champions League qualifier.

The Latvian side are in red-hot form at the moment, having won 12 of their last 13 games in all competitions, and can secure another victory in the second leg.

Larne have now lost five of their last six European games and were beaten home and away by Kosovan side Ballkani in the Europa Conference League qualifiers last term, losing 7-1 on aggregate.

Rigas are in the middle of their domestic season and top of the table, and their match sharpness showed last week.

They have won six games in a row and should be able to extend that record with another success.

In the Europa Conference League Larne’s fellow Northern Irish side Crusaders will be aiming to overturn a two-goal deficit in the second leg of their qualifier against Welsh outfit Caernarfon Town.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.