Blackburn vs Derby prediction, betting tips and odds: Rams may take home a point on Championship return
Free Championship tips, best bets and predictions for Blackburn vs Derby. Plus Sky Bet are offering 50-1 for a shot on target at Ewood Park.
Where to watch Blackburn vs Derby
You can watch Blackburn vs Derby in the Championship at 8pm on Friday 9 August, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football
Match prediction & best bet
Draw
1pt 5-2 bet365, Coral
50/1 - 1+ Shot On Target - Blackburn V Derby
Blackburn vs Derby odds
Blackburn 13-10
Derby 9-4
Draw 5-2
Blackburn vs Derby predictions
All eyes at Ewood Park will be on whether last season’s leading goalscorer in the Championship, Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics, gets the green light to feature by Rovers manager John Eustace amid ongoing interest from Ipswich and a lack of pre-season minutes.
It looks unlikely that Rovers’ 27-goal hero from last season will play in Friday's opener against Derby, although Eustace is refusing to rule out his in-demand hitman, adding extra intrigue to an opening-day battle with the newly promoted Rams.
Derby are back in the Championship after two seasons away following their second-place finish to Portsmouth in League One, where they amassed 92 points to fend off the challenge of Bolton and Peterborough.
And Rams boss Paul Warne has made some shrewd signings in preparation for life in the second tier. Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson will bolster Derby's striking options, while the returning Ebou Adams, Ben Osborn and Kenzo Goudmijn could form a new-look midfield three.
However, retaining their Championship status will still be County's primary aim, and a trip to Ewood looks like a good starting point because Rovers flirted with relegation last term, finishing 19th in the end, and are working within tight budgetary constraints.
With all considered, both teams may be happy to begin their campaign with a point and the draw looks a value play in Lancashire.
Under 2.5 goals was a winning bet in six of Blackburn’s final seven home league games last term and Szmodics’ absence would enhance the probability of another low-scoring clash, especially as Derby are pretty sound defensively and may feel they have to prove they are up to the level.
The Rams kept clean sheets in eight of their final 11 matches in League One last term and six of those outings also featured two or fewer goals, which includes three of their final four away trips.
So with a tight encounter anticipated, the stalemate must enter calculations and Blackburn did draw five of their final seven home league games last season.
Key stat
Blackburn drew eight of their final 15 Championship outings last season.
Blackburn vs Derby team news
Blackburn
Top scorer Sammie Szmodics is unlikely to feature. Centre-back Scott Wharton and forward Harry Leonard are definitely out.
Derby
Joe Ward, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Jake Rooney are sidelined through injury. Loan signing Jerry Yates should start up front while fellow new recruits Ben Osborn and Kenzo Goudmijn are pushing for starts in midfield.
Probable teams
Blackburn (4-2-3-1): Pears; Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Tronstad, Travis; Rankin-Costello, Dolan, Hedges; Gueye.
Subs: Ohashi, Weimann, Batth, Buckley, Edmondson, O'Riordan, McFadzean.
Derby (4-3-3): Vickers; Nyambe, Nelson, Cashin, Elder; Adams, Goudmijn, Osborn; Barkhuizen, Yates, Mendez-Laing.
Subs: Jackson, Bradley, Ozoh, Brown, Fornah, Forsyth, Washington.
