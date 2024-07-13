Betfred World Matchplay day two predictions and darts betting tips: Smith and Rock to rack up the maximums

Where to watch day two of the Betfred World Matchplay

Live on Sky Sports Action & Main event, from midday Sunday

Best bets

Over 11.5 180s in Ross Smith v Josh Rock

2pts 19-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Brendan Dolan to beat Joe Cullen

2pts 10-11 general

Dimitri Van den Bergh to beat Martin Schindler

1pt 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

World Matchplay day two predictions

Day two of the World Matchplay from the Winter Gardens features former champions Rob Cross, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Peter Wright, but one of the better bets on the card may be in the opening game of the afternoon session as Ross Smith locks horns with Josh Rock.

Smith edged past Rock 6-5 in the last 16 of a European Tour event he went on to finish runner-up to Dave Chisnall in just over two weeks ago and he averaged 106.39 in the process.

The ever-improving world number 13 has built on that by taking Players Championship 13, which means he has lost only two of his last 14 matches and heads to Blackpool brimming with belief.

Rock, buoyed by his quarter-final run at the World Cup of Darts, is also playing some excellent stuff and with a lengthy contest in store these should make light work of the maximum line.

In that recent 11-leg meeting between the pair, there were nine 180’s and this should go considerably longer, making a line of 11.5 still look lenient.

Both of Sunday's sessions will start earlier in order to finish before the Euro 2024 final and in the early evening an out-of-sorts Joe Cullen has to be opposed against Rock’s World Cup partner, Brendan Dolan.

Since making the European Tour 5 final at the end of April, Cullen has won only once in ten outings and his last four defeats have come against Andy Boulton, Owen Bates, Adam Hunt and Owen Roelofs.

Dolan upset Michael van Gerwen in the opening round last year and he is having a solid campaign, having won a Players Championship event as recently as May.

Martin Schindler is in excellent touch but must be a vulnerable favourite against 2020 champion Van Den Bergh, who was in the winner's enclosure only last month courtesy of taking Players Championship 12.

The Belgian raises his game for the big stage and has won six of his seven previous meetings with Schindler, who is also 14 places worse off in the world rankings.

