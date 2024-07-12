Betfred World Matchplay predictions and darts betting tips: Rocky and Ferret can flourish in top half

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred World Matchplay darts.

Where to watch the Betfred World Matchplay

Sky Sports Arena, 7.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Josh Rock to win World Matchplay

1.5pts each-way 33-1 general

Jonny Clayton to win World Matchplay

1pt each-way 40-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Daryl Gurney to beat Gerwyn Price

1pt 9-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Betfred World Matchplay predictions

England have had a fortunate path to the Euro 2024 final, but luck of the draw has certainly not gone the way of Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen at the World Matchplay, where they will face each other in round one.

Littler, who is making his debut at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, may need time to settle on this iconic stage. The famous Empress Ballroom gets notoriously hot at this time of the year – a sweaty mass of arrers enthusiasts create a unique atmosphere – and the experienced Van Gerwen is a formidable opening opponent for the teen terror.

Littler seems poor value given he must tackle a three-time Matchplay champion in his first match. Whoever comes through that contest can be expected to make the semi-finals, but neither can be backed with confidence.

Another heavyweight first-round clash between two potential title winners is Michael Smith against Gary Anderson, who are in the same half of the draw as Littler and Van Gerwen. The best outright punting tactic may be to ignore that half and concentrate on what appears a more straightforward top half.

Luke Humphries at 3-1 is more appealing than Littler at 4-1. Humphries should see off debutant Ricardo Pietreczko with the minimum of fuss in round one. The German will not have the crowd on his side as he did at Alexandra Palace in an epic World Championship encounter with Humphries in December.

Better value than Humphries in that quarter, though, is the man who beat him at the semi-final stage of last year's Matchplay – Jonny Clayton. The 49-year-old won a Players Championship event in Milton Keynes at the start of this month, averaging 106.05 in the final.

Clayton understandably took time to get over the passing of his father, who had been such a support to him throughout his career, but a year on from the loss The Ferret is looking dangerous again. The former Premier League champion can see off Raymond van Barneveld on the opening night in Blackpool and is a 40-1 chance who can go deep.

Even better outright value is arguably Josh Rock at 33-1. Rock, impressive lately in the World Cup and the Players Championships, is a 23-year-old bursting with potential. He is housed in a quarter featuring Gerwyn Price, who has been struggling with health issues, and Rocky seems well capable of advancing to the semi-finals.

Three of the four favourites should triumph on night one – Humphries, Clayton and Nathan Aspinall. Defending champion Aspinall is a surprisingly big price against debutant Luke Woodhouse.

Price seems the most vulnerable favourite. Daryl Gurney has been getting his game back in order this year and could easily send the Welshman packing.

