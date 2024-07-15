- More
Betfred World Matchplay day four predictions and darts betting tips: Van den Bergh to build on nine-dart success
Free darts tips, best bets and analysis for day four of the Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Monday
Where to watch day four of the Betfred World Matchplay
Live on Sky Sports Action & Main event, from 7pm Tuesday
Best bets
Over 10.5 180s in J Clayton v D van den Bergh
5pts 11-10 Betfair
J Wade to beat N Aspinall
3pts 8-11 general Boylesports, Hills
World Matchplay day four predictions
Nine-dart hero Dimitri van den Bergh and Welsh rival Jonny Clayton can rack up the 180s in a display of maximum entertainment in round two of the World Matchplay.
Van den Bergh, the 2020 champion, and Clayton, last year's runner-up, looked completely at home back at the Winter Gardens over the weekend with impressive first-round wins.
Van den Bergh chucked in a perfect leg in a 10-6 win over Martin Schindler in which the Belgian amassed seven maximums.
Twenty-four hours earlier Clayton had begun his campaign with a 10-7 win over Raymond van Barneveld, also hitting seven 180s.
Both these men have endured tough times over the last couple of years with form deserting them for periods, but both look to be somewhere near their best again and that augurs well for a big-hitting, big-scoring showdown in Blackpool
Matches are best-of-21 legs in round two of the Matchplay – longer than round one – and with the very real prospect of this one requiring overtime, take these two to combine for at least 11 180s.
While the Ferret and the Dreammaker were cutting the mustard in round one, injured champ Nathan Aspinall was limping into round two – and he may well not get any further.
Aspinall is out of sorts as he struggles to manage an elbow injury that will require surgery after the tournament. His 10-8 win over Luke Woodhouse was not pretty.
Now Aspinall needs to see off James Wade, the ultimate Winter Gardens warrior having reached six Matchplay finals – winning once, way back in 2007 – and with points to prove and money to win as he slides down the rankings.
Wade is making his 19th straight appearance in the Matchplay, for which he was the final qualifier. He still believes he is better than that, and with Aspinall in pain, here's his chance to prove it.
Betfred World Matchplay predictions and darts betting tips: Rocky and Ferret can flourish in top half
