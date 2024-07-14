Betfred World Matchplay day three predictions and darts betting tips: Littler can illuminate Blackpool action

Where to watch day three of the Betfred World Matchplay

Best bets

Over 16.5 legs in Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

1pt 8-11 bet365, Hills

Gary Anderson to beat Michael Smith

2pts 8-11 general

Luke Littler -1.5 legs v Michael van Gerwen

1pt 10-11 Betfair

Chris Dobey -2.5 legs v Ritchie Edhouse

1pt Evs Power

World Matchplay day three predictions

There are four cracking first-round World Matchplay contests to enjoy on Monday evening, and Gary Anderson’s clash with Michael Smith plus the contest between Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler are the undoubted highlights.

Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

Damon Heta and Ryan Searle are both in the top ten of the Pro Tour averages this season, and as the match betting suggests, the pair could be difficult to split on the Winter Gardens stage.

Two of the last four matches between the pair have gone to a deciding leg, while Heta averaged 100.27 to Searle’s 97.21 in a 6-5 victory in their most recent meeting in April. Take the 8-11 that there are more than 16 legs played.

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Anderson lifted the Matchplay trophy in 2018, which was the last time the Scotsman claimed a major title. However, the 53-year-old enters this year's event playing better than ever.

The Flying Scotsman is putting up an incredible first-nine average of 111.19 in floor events this season, and although a tie against Smith is no easy task, those numbers are too good to ignore.

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

It’s still difficult to know quite where the ceiling of Littler’s performance level lies and the Nuke can deliver a destructive display in a blockbuster first-round tie with Michael van Gerwen.

The 17-year-old is the Premier League champion and has won European Tour, World Series and Players Championship events this season, and although Van Gerwen was once a dominant darting machine, MVG may struggle to match Littler’s peak.

Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

Chris Dobey has the game to go all the way in Blackpool and Hollywood can play a starring role against Ritchie Edhouse.

Only Anderson is putting up a better Pro Tour average than the Bedlington boy this season and Dobey really should be contending in major PDC events.

Edhouse is an improved performer, and he could have been a threat to many of the seeded Matchplay arrowsmiths, but Dobey is likely to prove far too strong.

