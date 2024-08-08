Australian Darts Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Voltage can light up Wollongong again

Where to watch the Australian Darts Masters

Delayed coverage on ITV4 from 7pm Friday (starts 10am UK time)

Best bet

Rob Cross to win Australian Darts Masters

3pts each-way 8-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Australian Darts Masters predictions

The Lukes have jetted Down Under for the Australian Darts Masters – world champion Humphries and top seed Littler dominate the betting for the latest World Series event.

Littler's status in the seeding, based on him winning two of the five World Series gatherings that have been played this year, means he is in the same half of the draw as Humphries. Cool Hand has failed to make an impact in the World Series, so is fourth seed at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong.

Humphries could be lacking in enthusiasm for this trek to the other side of the world, having spent the last few months frying much bigger fish in the World Cup and the World Matchplay. Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall have opted out of the Australian Darts Masters, but world champ Humphries probably felt an obligation to attend.

Drawing a line through the top half of the draw is arguably the best punting tactic when assessing the outright market. Humphries looks set to meet Dimitri van den Bergh in the quarter-finals, with Littler or Michael Smith waiting in the semis.

With Humphries, Littler, Smith and the inconsistent but world class Van den Bergh all in the same section, focusing on each-way investments in the bottom half of the draw is the preferred course of action. Defending champion Rob Cross stands out as the best value option of all in the 16-man field.

Cross was awesome at this week's venue a year ago, losing a total of just one leg in his final two matches – a 7-0 destruction of Peter Wright, when he averaged 109.59, followed by an 8-1 trouncing of Damon Heta in the final.

New Zealander Haupai Puha should not cause any problems in round one for Cross, with Wright or Simon Whitlock waiting in round two. Cross, magnificent in the World Matchplay last month until an off night on his doubles against Smith, can be fancied to cruise to the semi-finals. With each-way terms of a half the odds for making the final, the 8-1 about Cross looks huge value.

Price is tempting, too, but he was defeated 6-3 by Heta in the quarter-finals last year and looks set to meet The Heat at the same stage this time. That is a tough assignment against Australia's best player.

