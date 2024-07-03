Tour de France stage six predictions and betting tips: Cavendish could do it again in Dijon

Where to watch the Tour de France

Eurosport 1 & ITV4, from 1pm

Best bet

Mark Cavendish to win stage six

1pt 7-4 bet365

Tour de France stage six predictions

Mark Cavendish made history on stage five of the Tour de France, crossing the line in first place for a record 35th time.

The Manxman crashed out of last year's race but returned for one last rodeo and struck in Saint-Vulbas.

Doubts were cast over his conditioning following a tough opening few days, but after a strong team ride from Astana Qazaqstan, he found his way to the front and claimed a dominant win.

The victory means Cav moves clear of the great Eddy Merckx and he could go again on stage six, a picturesque 163.5km route, starting in Macon and winding through the Burgundy wine region towards the finish in Dijon.

With just a single categorised climb along the way and Friday's time-trial looming, any fireworks appear unlikely and the 800m finishing straight sets up perfectly for another group dash to the line.

Last year's green jersey Jasper Philipsen and his Alpecin-Deceuninck team have struggled to gel so far, while stage three winner Biniam Girmay aside, we are still to see the best of the other sprinters.

Following up can be difficult but the 39-year-old's dominance on stage five means he has a keen chance of a record-extending 36th Tour stage win in Dijon.

Cavendish has been cut to just 5-2 with Hills to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for the second time having also been crowned as the winner in 2011.

