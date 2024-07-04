Tour de France stage seven predictions and betting tips: Evenepoel can push Pogacar against the clock

Where to watch the Tour de France

Tour de France stage seven predictions

After a relatively calm couple of days favouring the sprinters, stage seven of the Tour de France is an individual time trial that could shake up the general classification.

Jonas Vingegaard won last year's sole time trial at the Tour, taking a minute and 38 seconds out of Tadej Pogacar on his way to overall victory, having also edged out the Slovene in the discipline the previous year.

However, Pogacar's devastating stage-four attack on the Col du Galibier suggested he had more in the tank than the defending champion and he is in good form, winning the first time trial and finishing behind only Filippo Ganna in the second on his way to Giro d'Italia glory in May.

Vingegaard will look to go big over the largely flat 25.3km route from Nuits-Saint-Georges and Gevrey-Chambertin but Pog's dominance on the Galibier hints at another big ride.

There are others to look out for, though, and Remco Evenepoel might be the man.

A mixed season means it is almost forgotten that he is the reigning world time-trial champion, so don't discount the Belgian, who won the TT at last month's Criterium du Dauphine.

