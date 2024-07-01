- More
Tour de France stage four predictions and betting tips: Pidcock's descending skills to come to the fore
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage four of the 2024 Tour de France
Where to watch the Tour de France
Eurosport 1 & ITV4, from 11.30am
Best bet
Tom Pidcock to win stage four
1pt 14-1 bet365
Tour de France stage four predictions
After a brutal opening weekend, the sprinters got their chance on stage three of the Tour de France and Biniam Girmay made history.
The Eritrean became the first black African rider to win a Tour stage, edging Fernando Gaviria and Arnaud De Lie in the bunch sprint in Turin.
Stage four features more punishment for the speedsters as the Tour leaves Italy and heads into the French Alps, with the riders racing from Pinerolo to Valloire.
The opening 50km are uphill and there are three categorised climbs along the 139.6km route. The last one is the stage’s centrepiece – the gargantuan Col du Galibier – before a 20km run down to the finish and is a chance for the big guns to test each other out.
After allaying some of the pre-race doubts over his fitness with a decent ride on Sunday, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard could look to challenge Tadej Pogacar, who lost the leader’s jersey to Richard Carapaz on Monday.
Those tactics may see Vingegaard and Pogacar mark each other out of the race, and Tom Pidcock is the type of rider to take advantage.
The reigning Olympic mountain biking champion is arguably the best descender in the bunch and could succeed in the Savoie.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inCycling tips
Last updated
- Tour de France stage three predictions and betting tips: Philipsen can kick-start bid for green
- Tour de France predictions and cycling betting tips: Dylan Groenewegen gives value in the points classification
- Tour de France predictions and cycling betting tips: Tadej Pogacar can seize his shot at history
- Giro d'Italia predictions and cycling betting tips
- Liege-Bastogne-Liege predictions and cycling betting tips
- Tour de France stage three predictions and betting tips: Philipsen can kick-start bid for green
- Tour de France predictions and cycling betting tips: Dylan Groenewegen gives value in the points classification
- Tour de France predictions and cycling betting tips: Tadej Pogacar can seize his shot at history
- Giro d'Italia predictions and cycling betting tips
- Liege-Bastogne-Liege predictions and cycling betting tips