Tour de France stage eight predictions and betting tips: Team effort can see Philipsen home

Where to watch the Tour de France

Eurosport 1 & ITV4

Best bet

Jasper Philipsen to win stage eight

1pt 7-1 bet365

Tour de France stage eight predictions

Remco Evenepoel justified favouritism to win the stage-seven time trial at the Tour de France.

It will also have felt like another victory for race leader Tadej Pogacar, as he took a further 25 seconds out of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

With Sunday's gravel stage looming, parts of the peloton will be hoping for a quieter afternoon on day eight. However, the five categorised climbs along the way mean others will see the 183.4km route from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises as a shot at a stage win.

The destination town was Charles de Gaulle's home and final resting place, and the road captains will need to command their troops to ensure a breakaway doesn't gain an unconquerable advantage.

An exciting closing game of cat-and-mouse is entirely possible but a week into the Tour, the peloton should be collectively fresh enough to succeed and another bunch sprint is likely.

Last year's green jersey Jasper Philipsen needs the win more than most, and despite potentially having highlighted the gravel stage as his pre-Tour priority, key lead-out man Mathieu van der Poel might be pressed into sacrificing himself.

Alpecin-Deceuninck's collective need is arguably greater than Van der Poel's individual requirements, and his all-action style may help his team leader finally deliver glory.

