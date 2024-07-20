Where to watch stage 21 of the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar underlined his domination of the 111th Tour de France with a fifth stage win of the race on Saturday's final road stage.

Things could have hardly worked out better for Pogacar, who was able to use Jonas Vingegaard's battle for second place overall with Remco Evenepoel to his advantage, following the pair's attacks on the final climb to be towed all the way to the finish line.

There will be no ceremonial shots of Pogacar and his UAE Emirates teams sipping champagne on Sunday's final stage because for the first time since 1989 this year's race ends with a time-trial.

And the riders will end three weeks of gruelling physical exertion in Nice, not Paris, as the French capital prepares itself to welcome the sporting world for the Olympics on Friday.

Pogacar's yawning buffer, which stands at over five minutes, means he could likely ride the 33.7km course with a glass of fizz in hand and still be home and hosed in yellow, although you can bet that he is targeting a sixth stage win of the race and third in a row.

A look at previous Tours shows that the final time-trial of the race – usually the penultimate stage – is the preserve of the GC contenders. Only the strongest riders can maintain their form over three weeks and the top three in the overall standings – Pogacar, Vingegaard and Evenepoel – have certainly proved to be that.

Since 2011 the final TT of the Tour has been won by the yellow jersey winner on five occasions, with two seconds and two thirds thrown in for good measure. Indeed in 2018, the year Geraint Thomas won the race, the top three in the general classification filled the first three places in the final time-trial.

As world champion against the clock, Evenepoel is the man to beat. And he said after Friday's stage that he would happily take finishing third overall and winning the final stage over coming second on GC.

But this has been Pogacar's Tour and the Slovene, who will know these roads well as a resident of Monaco, can cement his status as the best cyclist on the planet with one final display of dominance.

