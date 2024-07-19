Tour de France stage 20 predictions and betting tips: Peloton looks powerless to prevent another Pog win

Where to watch the Tour de France

Eurosport 1 from 12pm & ITV4 from 12.30pm. Stage starts 12.35pm.

Best bet

Tadej Pogacar to win stage 20

2pts 4-1 bet365

Tour de France stage 20 predictions

The Tour de France is all but wrapped up after Tadej Pogacar took more time from his rivals in an astonishing win on stage 19.

The Slovene is now over five minutes clear of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and looks set to wrest Grande Boucle glory back after succumbing to the Dane in the last two years.

Just two stages separate him from a third Tour title. Sunday's closing stage is a time-trial from Monaco to Nice but before that, those who remain in the race tackle the 132.8km route assigned to stage 20.

That's shorter than Friday but with more climbing, culminating in the final summit finish of the Tour atop Col de la Couillole.

The intermediate distance will give hope to those riders who still feel strong enough to infiltrate the break but the way Pogacar cruised past anyone ahead of him on Isola 2000 to secure his fourth win of the race suggests a fifth might not be far away, while on this type of form, Sunday's time-trial will also be in his sights.

There may be some residual nerves - Pogacar won the 2020 Tour by overhauling leader Primoz Roglic on the penultimate day - but it will still require something almost otherworldly to stop the leader taking another victory.

