Tour de France stage 14 predictions and betting tips: All in for the Vin

Where to watch the Tour de France

Eurosport 1 & ITV4, from 1pm. Stage starts 12.05pm.

Best bet

Jonas Vingegaard to win stage 14

2pts 5-1 bet365



Tour de France stage 14 predictions

On Friday, Jasper Philipsen won a crash-affected sprint in Pau for his second win of this year's Tour de France but after a couple of days for the fast men, the General Classification is back in the spotlight as the race heads into the Pyrenees.

Stage 14 is 151.9km long and starts with 70km on the flat before the riders tackle the super category climbs of the Col du Tourmalet and the first summit finish of this year's Tour to Pla d'Adet, either side of the category two Hourquette d'Ancizan.

Any breakaway should be allowed to go and we can expect those targeting the mountain classification to be among the escapees. However, even with five category one or harder climbs on stage 15, the aggressive racing at this year's Tour suggests no one will be holding back and reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard could strike another blow against yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar.

A crash in April put the Dane's defence in jeopardy but after a steady first week, he shook off any lingering fitness concerns to catch and then outsprint Pogacar on stage 12 and looks to be improving as the race progresses.

In contrast, his rival's heroics in winning May's Giro d'Italia might be catching up on him and Wednesday's defeat will have shaken his morale.

Pog can stay in yellow, but Vin could win.

